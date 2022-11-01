Fulton Market restaurant demands more police cameras after drive-by shooting wounds manager

A Fulton Market restaurant released video of a September shooting, while demanding the city install more police cameras.

Outdoor diners at The Aberdeen Tap ducked for cover after a drive-by shooter sprayed a hail of bullets on Sept. 16, 2022.

The restaurant manager was injured in the gunfire.

Now, the restaurant and the Fulton Market Association are asking the city to spend TIF money for the installation of 100 new Chicago police cameras to deter further crime.

The association also wants 100 cameras in the West Side Garfield Park neighborhood, where there have been more shooting this year than anywhere else in the city.