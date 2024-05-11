Chicago man charged with DUI in deadly crash on Lake Shore Drive

A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection to a deadly crash on Lake Shore Drive Thursday morning.

Jaime Torres Jr., of Chicago, was driving in the 3100 block of Lake Shore Drive when he swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle in traffic, according to police. His car then struck a curb and a light pole before coming to a stop.

A 25-year-old man, who was a passenger in the car, was transported by paramedics to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Torres was also taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition. He was arrested there at 3:17 a.m., just a few hours after the crash.

Police said Torres was charged with one felony count of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle and one felony count of aggravated DUI resulting in death. He was also cited for failing to reduce speed.

A detention hearing was scheduled for Saturday. No additional information is available at this time.