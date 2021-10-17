Fundraiser held for Wheaton police officer Chris Harpling, who has cancer

article

A fundraiser was held on Sunday for a suburban police officer who is facing cancer.

Chris Harpling was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia earlier this month. Doctors plan to start aggressive chemotherapy in the coming weeks.

Harpling has worked as a Wheaton police officer for more than 20 years.

On Sunday, fellow officers held a fundraiser outside the village tavern in Carol Stream.

Organizers said 100% of the proceeds will go to Harpling's family.

