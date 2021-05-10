Funds being raised to help Chicago boy, 6, in need of kidney transplant

article

A Chicago family is asking for the community's help in raising funds for their 6-year-old son, who is in need of a life-saving kidney transplant.

Elliot Brooks is currently receiving medical care at Lurie Children's Hospital after being diagnosed with Congenital Nephrotic Syndrome (CNS), according to the Children's Organ Transplant Association (COTA).

The rare disorder affects about one to three children out of 100,000 worldwide, COTA says. CNS often results in kidney failure early in life.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

While the condition is lifelong for those diagnosed with the disorder, it's possible for children to grow and thrive with the help of a life-saving kidney transplant, according to the organization.

Elliot's mom and dad, Frida and Todd, will likely face significant transplant-related expenses after the transplant is completed, COTA says.

COTA, a national 501(c)3 charity, is assisting Elliot's family in raising $100,000 for those expenses, including those for the living donor. One hundred percent of all funds raised for COTA in honor of patients assist with transplant-related expenses, the organization says.

SUBURBAN TEENAGER HOPING FOR KIDNEY TRANSPLANT

Advertisement

Contributions may be sent to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association, 2501 West COTA Drive, Bloomington, Indiana, 47403. Checks should be made payable to COTA, with "In Honor of Elliot" written on the memo line. Secure credit card gifts are accepted online at COTAforElliot.com.