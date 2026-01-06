Pair charged with stealing $5K worth of Funko Pop figurines from Joliet home

article

A man and a woman were charged with stealing thousands of dollars worth of Funko Pop figurines Saturday from a Joliet home.

What we know:

Demetrius Greene, 41, and Stacey Jones, 46, allegedly entered an apartment in the 300 block of Marble Street around 4:18 p.m. "under the pretense of retrieving a personal item," according to Joliet police.

Once inside, Green and Jones allegedly began putting collectible Funko Pop figurines into garbage bags while the resident of the apartment told them to stop and leave.

When the tenant tried to stop the pair from leaving the apartment, Greene allegedly shoved him against a table before they both fled the apartment to a rideshare vehicle.

Joliet police officers later pulled the car over in the 1700 block of North Larkin Avenue and found Greene and Jones in the backseat of the vehicle where the figurines were recovered. The stolen items were estimated to be worth over $5,000.

Greene was charged with robbery and violation of pre-trial release for a previous charge, while Jones was charged with residential burglary.

Greene was taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility and Jones was released on a notice to appear in court.