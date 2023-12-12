Gage Park carjacking: Man's vehicle stolen at gunpoint on Chicago's Southwest Side

A 33-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday morning on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Around 10 a.m., police say the male victim was sitting in his vehicle in the 5800 block of S. Albany Ave. when an unknown male offender approached on foot, opened the vehicle's door, pulled out a gun and demanded the car.

The victim exited his vehicle and the offender got in and drove off southbound from the location, police said.

The victim was not injured. Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.