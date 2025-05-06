Gage Park drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead

The Brief A 35-year-old man was fatally shot Monday evening in a drive-by in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood. He was standing on the sidewalk when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire, hitting him in the face and abdomen. The victim died at Mount Sinai Hospital; no arrests have been made.



A 35-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting Monday evening in the city's Gage Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Washtenaw Avenue. Police said the victim was standing near the sidewalk when someone inside a passing vehicle opened fire, striking him in the face and abdomen.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials have not yet released his identity.

No arrests have been made, and Area One detectives are investigating.