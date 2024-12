A 33-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle in Gage Park on Friday night, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 8:07 p.m. in the 3100 block of West 54th Place. The man was struck in the head and body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the victim’s identity.

No arrests have been made, and area detectives are investigating the incident.