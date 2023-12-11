Ring video shows terrifying armed robbery at Gage Park jewelry store

Chicago police are investigating a terrifying armed robbery of a jewelry store on the city's Southwest Side.

On Dec. 7, around 2 p.m., police say four male offenders entered Joyeria Molina located at 2621 W. 51st St. and took merchandise from within.

Ring video shows the perpetrators, armed with guns, smashing glass cases in the store to access valuable items. At one point, an offender can be heard telling an employee "get on the f***ing floor."

The offenders then fled the scene in a white sedan, police said. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The owner of the jewelry store released the following statement to FOX 32 Chicago:

"I opened a year and a half ago. This makes me feel really scared to continue operating my business. I'm planning to close the store in fear of something like this happening again. I have received only a bit of help from the police and I'd like for more support from them. I hope the videos can help other businesses stay alert."

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.