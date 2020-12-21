Gage Park man dies weeks after assault in Chicago

A 54-year-old Gage Park man died over the weekend from complications of an assault weeks earlier.

Gabriel Rubio Resendiz died Dec. 19 at Seasons Hospice at Swedish Hospital, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Autopsy results released Sunday ruled his death a homicide due to multiple injuries from an assault in Chicago.

Chicago police he was assaulted Nov. 10 by three males at an unknown location.

The victim called an ambulance the following day and went to Holy Cross Hospital, police said. He was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, and transferred again Nov. 13 to Swedish Hospital, where he died.