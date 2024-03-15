Gage Park shooting: Man killed, woman hospitalized after being shot in car

A shooting in Gage Park left a man dead and a woman hospitalized. Chicago police are still searching for the suspect.

It happened at 5 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of S. Western.

Two people - a man and a woman - who were inside a vehicle were shot, according to Chicago police.

The man, 22, was shot in the neck and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he later died. The woman, 24, was shot in the leg and elbow.

She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital as well, but is expected to recover.

It's unknown what led to the shooting and no arrests have yet been made. The investigation is ongoing.