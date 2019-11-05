Expand / Collapse search

‘Game changer’: Costco offers eggnog wine cocktails for the holidays

By Amy Lieu
Published 
News
FOX TV Digital Team

‘Game changer’: Costco offers eggnog wine cocktails for the holidays

Costco is offering Kirkland Signature Eggnog Wine Cocktails for the holidays.

Costco is offering Kirkland Signature Eggnog Wine Cocktails for the holidays.

An Instagram account called @costcobuys snapped a photo of the traditional holiday product.

Costco is offering Kirkland Signature Eggnog Wine Cocktails for the holidays. (Photo: @costcobuys)

“Game changer!” @costcobuys said. “My Costco just got these 1.5 liter Kirkland Egg Nog Wine Cocktails! This is made with real dairy cream, contains 13.9% Alc/Vol, and is best served over ice. I cannot WAIT to enjoy the holidays with this right by my side!” 

On the bottle, a photo shows a barn with a fence in front of it, with snow-topped trees in the background. 

The product is 27.8 proof in 1.5 liter bottles, and costs $8.99. 

Some consumers are recommending the eggnog wine cocktail be served with ice. 