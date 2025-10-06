Chicago gang member offered money to kill Border Patrol official, prosecutors say

The Brief An alleged Latin Kings member offered $10,000 for the killing of a top Border Patrol official, federal prosecutors said. Juan Espinoza Martinez, 37, was charged with murder-for-hire.



An alleged ranking member of the Latin Kings was accused of a murder-for-hire scheme in which he offered $10,000 for the killing of a senior U.S. Border Patrol official in a federal complaint on Monday.

Prosecutors charged Juan Espinoza Martinez, 37, of Chicago, with one count of murder-for-hire, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Illinois.

What we know:

Martinez allegedly said in a Snapchat message "2k on information when you get him" and "10k if u take him down," according to the complaint.

The message included a photo of the senior law enforcement official who recently participated in immigration enforcement operations on behalf of Border Patrol.

An alleged ranking member of the Latin Kings was accused of a murder-for-hire scheme in which he offered $10,000 for the killing of a senior U.S. Border Patrol official in a federal complaint on Monday. (U.S. Attorney's Office)

"Putting a price on the life of a law enforcement officer is an attack on the rule of law," said U.S. Attorney Andrew S. Boutros in a statement. "The defendant’s actions in this case demonstrate a profound contempt for human life and public safety. Under my leadership, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago will hold defendants accountable for their grave criminal actions and ensure that no federal officer has to fear for their life for doing their job."

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche added, ""Placing a bounty on the head of a federal officer is an attack on the rule of law and on every American who depends on law enforcement to keep them safe. This case is exactly what we mean when we say Take Back America - taking back every neighborhood and street corner from violent thugs and criminal gangs and returning them to the law-abiding members of our communities."

What's next:

An initial court appearance for Martinez has not yet been set.