Police are warning residents of a string of recent garage burglaries reported in West Town.

In each incident, people entered garages through open doors and took items from inside, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened:

About 5 p.m. April 3 in the 800 block of North Hermitage Street;

Between 3:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. April 15 in the 2000 block of West Thomas Street;

Between 2:20 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. April 22 in the 800 block of North Hermitage Street.

There was no description of the burglars, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.