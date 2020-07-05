Garages burglarized in Bronzeville

Two garages were burglarized in June in Bronzeville on the South Side.

In each incident someone forced open the door or window to a garage and stole property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened between about 9 p.m. June 18 and 6:30 a.m. June 19, and between about 11 a.m. June 28 and 7:30 p.m. June 30 in the 800 block of East Bowen Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-747-8380.