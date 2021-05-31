Garages burglarized in Little Village: police

Police are warning residents on the Southwest Side of a pair of garage burglaries reported this month in Little Village.

In each case, the burglar made his way inside the garages and took property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

A burglary happened between 7:15 a.m. May 14 and 7:15 a.m. May 17 in the 2400 block of South Karlov Avenue, police said. Another happened between 8:30 p.m. May 28 and 8 a.m. May 29 in the 2500 block of South Hamlin Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to call 312-746-8253.