Garages burglarized on Chicago's Northwest Side

Chicago police are warning residents on the Northwest Side after three garage burglaries in the Ravenswood Manor neighborhood.

In each incident, the suspect kicks in the side door of the garage and stole items from within, according to a CPD community alert.

The burglaries took place at the following times and locations:

Between Sunday at 8 p.m. and Monday at 8 a.m. in the 4300 block of North Mozart Street

Between Tuesday at 9 p.m. and Wednesday at 8 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Mozart Street

At 3:46 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Agatite Avenue

If anyone has information on these burglaries, they are asked to contact (312) 746-7394.