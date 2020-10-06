Garbage cans torched in Logan Square, damaging garages and vehicles: police

Police are searching for a possible arsonist who lit at least one trash can Sunday night in Logan Square, causing damage to garages and vehicles.

The first call came in at 10:49 p.m. for a dumpster fire in the 2500 block of North Campbell Street, according to Chicago police spokeswoman Kellie Bartoli.

Witnesses also reported several burning trash cans, but no one saw what ignited them, Bartoli said. No other damage was reported.

Minutes later at 11:06 p.m., a witness saw someone setting a garbage can on fire in the 2200 block of North Rockwell Street, Bartoli said.

The fire spread and damaged two garages and two vehicles, she said. The suspect was seen running south through the alley.

No arrest has been reported.