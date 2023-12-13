Garfield Park Conservatory Alliance marks 25 years with spectacular 'Winter Flower Show'

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the Garfield Park Conservatory Alliance is currently hosting a dazzling Winter Flower Show, open to the public free of charge.

This year's theme, aptly named "Celebrating Silver," pays homage to the conservatory's quarter-century milestone. Visitors can immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere adorned with sparkling silver trees, fresh-cut Norway spruce, and a delightful fragrance of holiday cheer.

Matthew Barrett, the Deputy Director of Conservatories for the Chicago Park District, expressed enthusiasm about the show's ambiance.

"We've got sparkling silver trees, we've got fresh-cut Norway spruce, smells fantastic in this room, everything's covered in lights, and the poinsettias are just showing so much color," he said.

Admission to the Winter Flower Show at Garfield Park is complimentary, but reservations are necessary to manage crowd sizes and ensure a pleasant experience for all attendees. Interested individuals can reserve their spot on the Garfield Park Conservatory's official website at garfieldparkconservatory.org.