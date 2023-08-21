Man dead in Garfield Ridge motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday night in Garfield Ridge on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Just before midnight, the 36-year-old was riding a motorcycle westbound on 55th Street when he struck the driver side of a black SUV headed southbound on Lockwood Avenue, according to police.

The motorcyclist was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.

The driver of the SUV, a 39-year-old man, was not injured in the crash.

Area One detectives are investigating.