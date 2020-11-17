Gary cop shoots police dog during armed carjacking arrest

A Gary, Indiana, police officer shot a police dog Monday as officers tried to arrest a suspect in an armed carjacking.

The dog, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois with the Lake County, Indiana, Sheriff’s Department, lunged at the officer about midnight as sheriff’s deputies and Gary police officers worked to arrest the suspect in the 3300 block of Broadway, according to the sheriff’s department.

The officer shot and wounded the dog, who is known as Thanos, the sheriff’s department said. The dog was taken to Hobart Animal Clinic in fair condition.

“I have a deep sense of respect and admiration for our K-9s, their handlers and the job they perform during intense and sometimes chaotic situations,” Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said. “Our office is currently reviewing this incident.”