Gary police investigate deadly shooting at Up Top Lounge

The Gary Police Department launched an investigation after four people were shot, one fatally, at a bar Saturday morning.

A 37-year-old Gary man was found dead at the Up Top Lounge located in the 9000 block of East 21st Avenue.

Officers were called to the bar around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting and found the man along with three other victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The other victims include two men and a woman, all in their 30s, police say. They we all taken to area hospitals.

The victims' conditions were not immediately available.

Police believe shots were fired inside and outside the business. This case is being investigated by Detective D. Gordon and Detective J. Nielson.

The public is asked to call 881-1210 if they have any information about this incident.