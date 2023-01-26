Gary gives away Ring cameras to residents to combat crime

Some Gary residents are being armed with new technology to keep them safe.

On Thursday, Mayor Jerome Prince and the pastor of Flourish Church gave away 50 Ring camera systems.

The giveaway was part of a new public safety initiative called "Operation Safe Zone".

The cameras will allow Gary police to monitor activity in real time.

Even if you did not make it to the giveaway, Gary residents can register their home security cameras online at ConnectGary.org to join the initiative.