Gary toddler shot after child finds unsecured firearm: police

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Gary
A toddler was shot inside a Gary home Friday after police believe another child found an unsecured firearm.

GARY, Ind. - A 2-year-old child was shot in Gary on Friday, according to Indiana police. 

The Gary Police Department says it is investigating the shooting of a child that happened in the 2100 block of Georgia Street.

The shooting happened after a child allegedly found an unsecured firearm

Police did not release details about the toddler's condition. 

Gary police recommend that all gun owners secure their firearms in a gun box or with a gun lock.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.