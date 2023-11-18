Gary toddler shot after child finds unsecured firearm: police
GARY, Ind. - A 2-year-old child was shot in Gary on Friday, according to Indiana police.
The Gary Police Department says it is investigating the shooting of a child that happened in the 2100 block of Georgia Street.
The shooting happened after a child allegedly found an unsecured firearm.
Police did not release details about the toddler's condition.
Gary police recommend that all gun owners secure their firearms in a gun box or with a gun lock.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.