Indiana crime: Man charged with neglect in 9-year-old’s shooting death, prosecutors say

The Brief A 35-year-old man was charged in connection with the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy in their Gary, Indiana, home. Witnesses told investigators the boy found a gun under a mattress. The boy was later found lying on the floor with a gunshot wound and died at a hospital.



A man is facing multiple charges in connection with the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy in Northwest Indiana over the weekend.

The boy, Adrian Brown, was found with a gunshot wound in his home in the 400 block of Madison Street in Gary and later died at Methodist Northlake Hospital, according to court documents.

What we know:

The suspect, Raymon Bell, was charged with multiple crimes, including neglect of a dependent resulting in death, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, reckless homicide, and obstruction of justice, prosecutors said.

Officials said the boy found and discharged an unsecured gun inside the home where Bell lived with the boy’s mother and two other children, ages 11 and 13.

The children were left alone inside the home at the time as the two adults left to go to a grocery store. While they were out, the adults received a phone call from the 13-year-old who told them that Brown was on the floor. Bell and his partner returned home to find the boy on the floor unresponsive and bleeding.

The couple took the boy to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

One of the other children told investigators that while he was watching TV, he had heard a loud "boom" and found his brother lying in the hallway. He said that Brown had retrieved the gun from underneath the mattress in his mother’s and Bell’s bedroom. It was unclear if the mother knew about the gun.

Investigators also learned that Bell had previously been convicted of aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent offender. Court records also appeared to indicate that he was on probation.

In a statement, Lake County Prosecutor Bernard A. Carter said, "This heartbreaking incident serves as a solemn reminder of the devastating consequences of failing to properly secure guns in the home. The Lake County Prosecutor’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and all those affected by this tragedy."