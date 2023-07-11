Gary mayor takes action: Bar shut down after deadly weekend shooting

A Gary bar has been shut down by the mayor following a deadly weekend shooting.

One person was killed and three were others wounded early Saturday morning at the UpTop Lounge on East 21st Avenue.

Investigators believe shots were fired inside and outside the business.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince issued a statement, reading in part: "We're all frustrated and angry a handful of people in our city choose to behave violently toward others, but we will not allow the cowardly actions of a small number of people deter us from our mission to make Gary a safer place to live, play and work."