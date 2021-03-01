Gary police investigate apparent murder-suicide

A man and woman in their 50s were found dead in a vehicle early Saturday in northwest Indiana in what police were investigating as a murder-suicide.

Officers were called shortly after midnight to a parked vehicle with its hazard lights on near 15th Avenue and Marten Luther King Drive, Gary police spokesperson Dawn Westerfield said in an email.

Police found a woman, 55, slumped over the driver’s seat and a man, 56, both unresponsive, Westerfield said.

They were pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the incident was being investigated as a murder-suicide.

The woman was identified as Mary Washington-Jones by the Lake County coroner’s office. The man’s name wasn’t released. Autopsy results remained pending.