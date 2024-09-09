Mother of 6 shot, killed after gunfire broke out in Gary

The Brief Kia Tidwell, a 42-year-old mother of six from Portage, was shot and killed while driving near a Gary McDonald's on Friday night. The shooting happened during a police response to a disturbance call. Officers were pinned down by gunfire from behind an apartment building when Tidwell's car was hit. The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.



Kia Tidwell, 42, of Portage, Indiana, was driving eastbound on 5th Avenue when she was struck by gunfire, according to Gary Police Commander Jack Hamady.

Officers initially responded to a disturbance call at the McDonald's on Grant Street and 5th Avenue but found the people involved had already left.

While on the scene, officers heard a commotion near Lincoln Street and approached a large group of people. Shots erupted from behind an apartment building. Police said Tidwell was struck by the gunfire causing her to crash her car into a tree. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Kia Tidwell (Gary Police Department)

"We were devastated to learn of the tragic death of Ms. Kia Tidwell," the Gary Mayor's Office said in a statement. "This senseless act of violence has taken a mother away from her six children."

The investigation is ongoing, with the Lake County Prosecutors Homicide Task Force, Lake County CSI, and Coroner's Office all on the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Indiana State Police Detective Roger Escutia directly at 219-755-3855 or send an email to rescutia@isp.in.gov. There is also an anonymous Text-a-Tip line at (219) 207-TIPS (8477).

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton and Police Chief Derrick Cannon will hold a press conference to provide an update on the investigation at 1 p.m. Monday.