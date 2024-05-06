Gary student becomes youngest known college graduate in Indiana

After starting college courses at the same time most students would start middle school, a 15-year-old from Gary, Indiana is graduating from college.

Khaya Njumbe will receive his high school diploma from Gary's 21st Century Charter School and a bachelor's in general studies from Indiana University Northwest this month.

"Since I was very young, I always wanted to boost my academic career. I always wanted to achieve more. I skipped about three grades before I started college," Njumbe said.

Njumbe started taking college courses when he was 11 years old at Ivy Tech Community College through a dual credit program. He was a freshman in high school at the time.

Njumbe is also a member of The Jesse White Tumblers, a non-profit educational and cultural enrichment program founded by former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White.

"He's one of the best and brightest, one of the sharpest knives in the drawer. He speaks two foreign languages and he's preparing to go off to grad school," White said.

Next, Njumbe plans to get his master's degree. He also plans to pursue biomedical engineering, but will need to wait until he’s 18 to enroll in medical school.

Njumbe will receive his college diploma at Indiana University Northwest's commencement on May 8, making him the youngest known college graduate in the state of Indiana.