Gary's cutting-edge Real Time Crime Center revolutionizes city safety measures

The city of Gary unveiled their new Real Time Crime Center on Tuesday.

Last year, Mayor Jerome Prince announced the city's new operation to reduce gun and gang violence.

"Operation Safe Zone ties together a number of public safety initiatives, from building a network out of personal and business surveillance cameras across the City to body cams for police officers, license plate readers and more," said Mayor Prince.

The Real Time Crime Center, which is housed in the Public Safety Building, will include a range of systems and resources that will track activity citywide, officials said.

The Center will also be a place where law enforcement, firefighters and other first responders can meet to coordinate responses to disasters and other events.