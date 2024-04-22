Gas prices are rising again. Here are the cheapest, most expensive states

article

Gasoline prices in the U.S. are rising again, according to AAA.

The national average for a gallon of gas hit $3.67 on Monday, an increase of four cents compared to two weeks prior, AAA said . The organization noted a lackluster domestic demand for gas, along with decreasing oil prices, has led to the increase.

"The situation overseas with war in both the Middle East and Ukraine has the oil market on edge," Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said in a statement. "But this is also the time of year we may see a bit of a lull in gasoline demand between the end of spring breaks and ahead of Memorial Day."

As a result, Gross said the national average for gas "may waffle a bit" with some "small increases, some flat days, and even some price dips."

The cost of oil reached the upper $80s per barrel with tensions running high over the past three weeks in the Middle East, according to AAA. But it has since fallen several dollars into the low $80s "as the oil market watches to see if any further military actions occur."

The national average of $3.67 is 21 cents more than a month ago and the same as a year ago.

Gas demand rose slightly from 8.61 to 8.66 million b/d during the week of April 8, AAA said, citing data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.1 million bbl to 227.4 million bbl. AAA said higher demand and a rise in oil prices could ultimately push pump prices higher.

Top 10 cheapest US states for gas

The country’s top 10 least expensive markets for gas, according to AAA:

Mississippi ($3.11) Colorado ($3.16) Louisiana ($3.18) Oklahoma ($3.22) Arkansas ($3.23) New Mexico ($3.26) Tennessee ($3.26) Kansas ($3.26) Alabama ($3.27) South Carolina ($3.27)

Most expensive US states for gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for gas, according to AAA:

California ($5.45) Hawaii ($4.78) Washington ($4.67) Nevada ($4.63) Oregon ($4.44) Alaska ($4.37) Arizona ($3.13) Utah ($3.96) Illinois ($3.96) Idaho, ($3.93)

This story was reported from Cincinnati.