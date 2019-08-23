Gas prices could drop under $2 this fall, here's where

article

The average price for a gallon of gas has dropped 15 cents in the past five weeks, and AAA is predicting them to fall even farther this fall, thanks to lower crude oil costs, a reduction in demand and a shift to less expensive winter blend fuels.

The organization expects the national average to hit $2.40 in the coming weeks, 20 cents less than the current price. Some southern and southeastern states may even see prices below $2.00, barring a major hurricane striking the region.

According to AAA's price tracker, the cheapest gas in the country right now is in Louisiana, where a gallon goes for $2.22 on average.

