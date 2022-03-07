Gas prices in Illinois highest since 2008, expected to keep climbing

The invasion of Ukraine is driving up gas prices nationwide.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Illinois has now risen to $4.30. In Cook County, it's $4.50.

These prices are up more than a $1.30 in just a year and you can expect it will go higher.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

"I think here in Chicago, obviously I think we’re going to see a similar with over $5 a gallon gasoline and the sad part is one of the things that may slow it down is that people just can’t afford to drive," said financial analyst Phil Flynn.

"We’ll see the demand pull these prices off this summer. People may cancel their vacations. That’s going to hurt a big part of the economy, so the answer to this is not good."

Advertisement

Gas prices have not been this high since July 2008.