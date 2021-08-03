Gas prices spiking around Chicago

Gas prices around Chicago keep climbing.

AAA reports the average price across the area is $3.56 a gallon, more than a dollar higher than last year.

It's up a nickel a gallon over last week.

AAA says late summer demand could keep prices high into September.

The nation's average gas price rose 1.7 cents per gallon over the past week, notching $3.16 per gallon, according to GasBuddy, which compiles data from more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average is now 3.8 cents higher than it was a month ago and nearly 92 cents higher than a year ago.

Overall, prices at the pump this week are already nearly $1 more than they were compared to a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

PRICE Futures Group senior analyst and FOX Business contributor Phil Flynn told "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" this week that the infighting within OPEC and ongoing friction with allied oil-producing countries have the potential to push gas prices to $3.50 or $4 per gallon.

FOX Business contributed to this report.