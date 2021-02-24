Gas station clerk shot during robbery in McHenry County

A gas station clerk was shot during an armed robbery early Wednesday in Marengo in McHenry County.

About 3:30 a.m., two armed males entered the Circle K Shell gas station at 600 N. State St. and shot the clerk, according to a statement from Marengo police.

Officers responded and found the 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound, Marengo Police Sgt. Andrew Kjellgren said. The clerk was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

No arrest has been made.