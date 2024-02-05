Expand / Collapse search

Geneva ranked one of the most hospitable towns in Illinois

Geneva
About 50 miles west of Chicago is a small town with big hospitality

Geneva welcomes all with open arms. Its Midwestern charm helped land it on the World Atlas list of most hospitable small towns in Illinois. Tim McGill visited the town on Good Day Chicago to find out its secret to making the cut.

GENEVA, Ill. - Illinois is no stranger to small-town charm and down-to-earth communities, and a newly released list gives top honors to one not far from Chicago.

World Atlas has ranked Geneva as one of the most hospitable towns in the entire state. Some of the reasons include its vibrant arts scene and museums, as well as the Geneva Commons.

Another reason Geneva made the list is its festivals. The mayor says half a million people visit the town every year.

If you were wondering which other towns made the list, here are a few:

  • Sycamore
  • Woodstock
  • Galena