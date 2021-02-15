Geneva house uninhabitable after fire

A fire tore through a house Saturday in west suburban Geneva, rendering it uninhabitable for the time being.

A neighbor called the fire department about 6:15 p.m. after seeing a house in flames in the 0N700 block of Wenmoth Lane, Geneva fire officials said.

A woman and dog were rescued from the home, and the blaze was brought under control after about an hour, fire officials said. The woman was hospitalized as a precaution, but no serious injuries were reported.

The fire seriously damaged the second floor, attic and attached garage of the home, officials said, and smoke and water damage was severe throughout.

Though the total damage estimates were not immediately clear, the house was deemed uninhabitable following the fire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.