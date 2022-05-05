Geneva police investigate suspicious death of woman found with fatal gunshot wound outside her home

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 43-year-old Geneva woman who was found with a fatal gunshot wound outside her home Wednesday.

At about 8:02 p.m., a relative living in the Chicago area called police and reported the Geneva woman as possibly missing since 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Geneva and St. Charles police conducted a well-being check at a home in the 700 block of McKinley Avenue.

When officers arrived, they met with a male family member who was unable to answer questions or provide information on the missing woman.

Officers then checked the home's property and found the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The male family member was taken into custody as a person of interest.

An autopsy with the Kane County Coroner's Office is currently pending.

No charges have been filed in this case.

Police say there is no immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the department’s Investigations Division at 630-232-4736.