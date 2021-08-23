Expand / Collapse search

Geneva preschool temporarily closes after COVID-19 outbreak

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Kensington School closed last Thursday after eight positive COVID-19 cases were reported.

GENEVA, Ill. - A private preschool and kindergarten in suburban Geneva is closed after a COVID-19 outbreak. 

Kensington School closed last Thursday after eight positive COVID cases were reported. 

The school had opened Aug. 16 for in-person instruction.

The affected classrooms were for 3-year olds, 4 year olds and kindergarten. 

The school will remain closed until Aug. 31 unless the Kane County Health Department allows them to open earlier.

