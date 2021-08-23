Geneva preschool temporarily closes after COVID-19 outbreak

A private preschool and kindergarten in suburban Geneva is closed after a COVID-19 outbreak.

Kensington School closed last Thursday after eight positive COVID cases were reported.

The school had opened Aug. 16 for in-person instruction.

The affected classrooms were for 3-year olds, 4 year olds and kindergarten.

The school will remain closed until Aug. 31 unless the Kane County Health Department allows them to open earlier.

