Geneva preschool temporarily closes after COVID-19 outbreak
GENEVA, Ill. - A private preschool and kindergarten in suburban Geneva is closed after a COVID-19 outbreak.
Kensington School closed last Thursday after eight positive COVID cases were reported.
The school had opened Aug. 16 for in-person instruction.
The affected classrooms were for 3-year olds, 4 year olds and kindergarten.
The school will remain closed until Aug. 31 unless the Kane County Health Department allows them to open earlier.
Advertisement