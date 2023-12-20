Geneva vape shop employees arrested for illegal cannabis sales: police

Two vape shop employees are behind bars after being involved in illegal cannabis sales, according to Geneva police.

Daniel J. Velasquez, 28, and Kylie Housley, 20, were arrested after authorities say they found more than 200 grams of cannabis and 70 cannabis vaping cartridges during a search at Buzz Smoke N Vape shop on Dec. 19.

The search warrant was granted after the Narcotics Task Force investigated illegal cannabis sales at the business.

Velasquez is charged with the following:

One count of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2 felony

Six counts of manufacturing or delivery of cannabis between 30 to 500 grams, a Class 3 felony

One count of possession of cannabis over 100 grams, a Class 4 felony

Housley is charged with two counts of manufacturing or delivery of cannabis between 30 to 500 grams, a Class 3 felony, according to police.

Both employees are being held in the Kane County Jail and will appear in court on Dec. 20.