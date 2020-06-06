George Floyd protests continue Saturday in Chicago

Thousands of people protesting police brutality marched and rallied together in Chicago on Saturday, the latest in more than a week of protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Saturday's protesters marched to Seward Park, which is near Cabrini Green.

A massive protest on Friday night echoed with calls to defund the Chicago Police Department.

On Friday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot earlier in the night encouraged the continuance of peaceful protests while outlining plans to protect neighborhoods from violence, riots and looting as more protests are planned for the weekend.

The mayor says the 9 p.m. curfew will last through the weekend, while the city is opening up Grant Park and Union Park for protesters to make sure the gatherings are contained. Three-hundred city trucks will be used across the city, along with extra private security guards, to prevent businesses from targeted.