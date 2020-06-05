Protesters call for defunding of CPD as Lightfoot issues warning to officers and lays out weekend safety plan

A massive protest took place Friday night in Chicago.

The large group was not only calling for justice for victims of police brutality, but also for the defunding of the Chicago Police Department. Demonstrators want the funding to go to minority communities with an emphasis on education.

The group also marched for justice for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, whose 27th birthday would have been Friday.

The march started on Ashland at Maypole and was led in part by two young girls wearing shirts that said, “I can’t breathe.”

There were also some tense and heated moments between the crowd and police, but things eventually calmed down.

"We've been screaming 'Black Lives Matter' before the hashtag became a thing," one speaker said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Lori Lightfoot earlier in the night encourage the continuance of peaceful protests while outlining plans to protect neighborhoods from violence, riots and looting as more protests are planned for the weekend.

The mayor says the 9 p.m. curfew will last through the weekend, while the city is opening up Grant Park and Union Park for protesters to make sure the gatherings are contained.

“Don’t stop marching, but do it the right way,” said Pastor Chris Harris of Bright Star Church.

Three-hundred city trucks will be used across the city, along with extra security, to prevent businesses from being decimated.

“We are protecting all 77 neighborhoods throughout this city. We have brought in federal partners to help,” said Police Supt. David brown.

Mayor Lightfoot and Superintendent Brown say the video of George Floyd’s death has sparked outrage across the country, and they vowed to hold bad officers with CPD accountable, saying officers would be stripped of their police powers and as appropriate, fired.

"We will not tolerate [officers] who cross the line... While I believe most of CPD has done their job well, unfortunately, we have seen some that have not. We will not tolerate excessive force,” Lightfoot said.

The goal for protesters is to peacefully call out injustice in the name of George Floyd and everyone else that has died because of police brutality.

“Riots are the language of the unheard. When we kneel peacefully, you don’t like it, but we still die. When we march peacefully, you don’t like it, but we still die,” Pastor Harris said.