Georgia man dies after Dan Ryan shooting near 33rd

A man died after he was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side last week.

Antonio Hogan, 26, was pronounced dead June 4 at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Hogan was wounded in a shooting two days earlier on Interstate 94.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

On June 2, he was driving on the expressway about 7:40 p.m. at 33rd Street when someone fired shots from another vehicle, striking him in the head, Illinois State Police said.

Hogan was taken to the hospital in critical condition at the time, officials said.

Autopsy results released Tuesday found he died of complication from his gunshot wound, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertisement

Illinois State Police are investigating.