Get hired to visit US breweries while driving an RV for two years

A company has recently posted a job listing that's a beer lover's dream: traveling in an RV for two years while visiting breweries across the country.

Harvey Hosts, an RV company, is looking for an "AleBlazer." The ideal candidate will travel to the company-hosted 500-plus breweries and distilleries, spending one night at each location.

The company wants the AleBlazer to "help capture the unique experience of traveling with Harvest Hosts, leaving a review for each location and documenting their trip on social media, while designing the best route for future travelers."

The purpose of the job is to design "North America’s Ultimate Ale Trail."

The employee will earn a daily stipend. The job comes with the RV and of course, free beer.

Potential candidates must be at least 21 years old, have a valid driver's license, and provide evidence of their love of breweries and distilleries.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.