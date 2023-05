Pull out the puppy bow ties and grab a corsage!

The Chicago French Bulldog Rescue is holding a pup prom!

"The most exciting thing, we actually are gonna crown a prom king and queen," said Kelly Dworniczek of the Chicago French Bulldog Rescue.

Pup Prom is going to be in Lakeview at Rizzo's Bar and Inn and runs from noon to 3 p.m.

Tickets start at $35.