DuPage County man found guilty of selling 'ghost guns' to undercover investigator

A DuPage County man was found guilty of multiple felony charges for selling unserialized "ghost guns" and a machine gun conversion device to an undercover investigator.

Jeffrey Levander, 43, was charged last December after an investigation showed that he agreed to sell two unserialized firearms, a machine gun conversion device, and a spring-loaded knife to an undercover investigator in separate transactions in Cook and DuPage counties. The undercover deals included a Glock 43 model clone sold for $1,400, a Glock 17 model clone for $2,200, and a machine gun conversion device along with a spring-loaded knife for $550.

On Wednesday, a DuPage County judge found Levander guilty of four counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, one count of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card, and one count of unlawful sale or delivery of an unserialized firearm.

"Illicit firearm sales lead to increased criminal activity and make our communities less safe for children to grow and thrive," Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement. "I will continue to partner with federal agencies and local law enforcement to reduce gun violence in Illinois and hold individuals accountable for contributing to the cycle of violence."

Levander will be sentenced on Sept. 24.




