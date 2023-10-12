Giant balloon spider weaves its way into Great Wolf Lodge for spooky season

The Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee is getting into the spooky spirit.

A giant spider, constructed entirely out of balloons, is now on display. The massive arachnid is made up of a staggering 8,950 balloons. It took a team of eight people a total of 225 hours to construct this monstrous creation.

The balloon spider is modeled after the wolf spiders found in the state of Illinois.

For those interested in seeing this unique creation, the spider will be showcased in the lobby until October 31.