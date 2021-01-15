Gibsons Bar and Steakhouse found in compliance with COVID-19 regulations after fire leads to evacuation

A city investigation into Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse found it to be in compliance with coronavirus safety regulation after a fire Wednesday evacuated the restaurant.

The fire, which started about 9 p.m. in a second-floor fireplace, was quickly extinguished, and while no one was injured in the blaze, the restaurant did have to evacuate patrons from the building, according to Chicago fire officials.

That led to an investigation from the office of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, which had inspected the famed Gold Coast steakhouse just days before the fire and found them compliant with COVID-19 regulations.

BACP has reached the same conclusion after another investigation on Thursday, according to spokesman Isaac Reichman.

The restaurant did have indoor tables open, but each one was within eight feet of a wall that was at least 50% open, which is allowed under Tier 3 mitigation measures, Reichman said.

"While we hope to open Chicago for indoor service soon, we applaud the many bars and restaurants that continue to follow the COVID-19 regulations and keep their patrons and employees safe," said Rosa Escareno, BACP Commissioner. "The efforts of our business community throughout this crisis have saved countless lives and I continue to call on all Chicagoans to support their local businesses and to mask up, maintain social distancing and avoid gatherings."