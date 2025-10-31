Multistate burglary suspect arrested at Chicago area motel
SCHILLER PARK, Ill. - A man wanted in several states for burglary and grand larceny was arrested earlier this month in suburban Chicago by the Cook County Sheriff's Department.
What we know:
Gino Demetro, 38, was found on Oct. 16 at a motel in the 4200 block of Old River Road in Schiller Park. After police discovered that he was staying at the motel, he was arrested in his room and taken into custody.
Gino Demetro (Cook County Sheriff's Department)
Demetro was wanted for residential burglary in Miami County, Ohio and had retail theft arrest warrants from DuPage County, according to the sheriff's office. Police said he also violated probation for a grand larceny case in Broward County, Florida.
According to the sheriff's office, Demetro is currently in custody at the DuPage County Jail.
No further information was provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
The Source: Details in this article were provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office.