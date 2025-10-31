Multistate burglary suspect arrested at Chicago area motel

The Brief Gino Demetro, 38, wanted in several states for burglary and grand larceny, was arrested on Oct. 16 by the Cook County Sheriff’s Department at a Schiller Park motel. Demetro faced warrants for residential burglary in Ohio, retail theft in DuPage County and a probation violation tied to a grand larceny case in Florida. Demetro is currently being held at the DuPage County Jail, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.



A man wanted in several states for burglary and grand larceny was arrested earlier this month in suburban Chicago by the Cook County Sheriff's Department.

What we know:

Gino Demetro, 38, was found on Oct. 16 at a motel in the 4200 block of Old River Road in Schiller Park. After police discovered that he was staying at the motel, he was arrested in his room and taken into custody.

Gino Demetro (Cook County Sheriff's Department)

Demetro was wanted for residential burglary in Miami County, Ohio and had retail theft arrest warrants from DuPage County, according to the sheriff's office. Police said he also violated probation for a grand larceny case in Broward County, Florida.

According to the sheriff's office, Demetro is currently in custody at the DuPage County Jail.

No further information was provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office.