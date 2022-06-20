Girl, 1, injured in Rosemoor vehicle crash

A 1-year-old girl was injured in a car crash Sunday night in the Rosemoor neighborhood.

A Dodge utility van was driving southbound around 11:40 p.m. in the 10500 block of South Vernon Avenue when it hit the side of a Ford hatchback which was occupied by three people including a 1-year-old girl, police said.

She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

The driver of the red van fled the scene on foot after the crash.

There were no other reports of injuries.